VA’s Port City Brewing Company Founder Delivered Remarks at the DNC [AUDIO]

Bill Butcher is founder of the Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria, Virginia delivered a speech at the DNC on how he was able to obtain a small business loan under President Obama’s American Reinvestment and Recovery Act.

I know what you’re thinking, and sorry. I’m not here to give out free beer.

You know, I don’t have time to pay much attention to politics because I’m too busy running my business. I think a lot of small-business owners feel the same way. We don’t care about the daily back and forth of campaigns. We just want leaders in Washington who believe in us and make it just a little easier for us to succeed. Our president is that kind of leader.

There were moments when my wife Karen and I wondered if we would ever get our business off the ground. I remember what it was like to go to bank after bank after bank hearing “No.” We may not have ever gotten to “Yes” if it wasn’t for President Obama and the SBA loan program he started.

For these last four years, I’ve had a president who’s on my side. He cut small-business taxes 18 times. He kept middle class taxes low, which meant more customers for my product. He knows that growing the middle class helps businesses create jobs.

And I know that if he gets a second term, entrepreneurs like me will have the best possible chance to succeed.

I hear President Obama has been brewing some beer in the White House recently, and I know you’re not supposed to endorse a competitor, but in this case I’m going to make an exception.

Our president has fought for small-business owners, and now it’s time to fight for him. Thank you everybody.

Bill Butcher, owner of Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria, Virginia said during our interview that he wasn’t nervous speaking before millions at the DNC in Charlotte. “I tried to stay focus on the message.”

“I’m a big supporter of the Small Business Administration and under President Obama’s Recovery Act, I was able to secure a small business loan.”