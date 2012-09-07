Actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister to Plead Guilty in Mortgage Fraud Scheme

The actor, who has appeared in films such as Friday and Jackie Brown, agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mortgage fraud, after prosecutors charged him with conspiring to buy homes he couldn’t afford and withdrawing more than $1.1 million in home-equity loans that were never repaid.

So, what went down?

Lister, along with five other people, was accused of using “falsified records” to help him snap up four homes for $5.7 million, which banks later sold at a loss of more than $2.6 million.

Prosecutors also accused the actor of submitting fake W-2 forms and pay stubs in his applications to obtain the home equity lines of credit.

Lister could serve up to five years in prison.

