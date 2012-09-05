Shocker! Haitian Garcelle Beauvais Will Date Haitian Men

Not entirely sure who doubted this given a Haitian man fathered her oldest son and she is Haitian herself, but Garcelle Beauvais has confirmed that she is open to dating a man of a similar background. She touched on that and what her dating pool overall looks like in an interview with Kreyolicious. Plumbers with a crush: She’ll date you, too.

Excerpts below:

Some people are wondering…would Garcelle date a Haitian man?

Um. [Tremendous laughter] I am open to dating a good man, so whatever forms he comes in, then great. I would have to date a Haitian man who’s more Americanized. A traditional Haitian man would probably not go for the way my life is…in terms of what I do. I’m only speaking of that in terms of my sisters’ husbands. I’m open to all nationalities. It would actually be fun to date somebody Haitian. We can speak in Creole. He’d understand my background and culture. Yeah, I’m totally open.

You never had a Haitian boyfriend or anything like that?

I did, I did; I did. Back in the days when I was younger, I did.

You said you had a Haitian boyfriend before. Was it something about them that turned you off to marriage?

No, no. I never dated—I was so young then. It wasn’t about getting married. We were just dating. I haven’t yet met a Haitian man who’s asked asked me out. [Laughter]

Say for example, say a Haitian man who wants to romance Garcelle…

Have fun, I think. [Long stream of laughter]. Great dinners and nights, you know. Someone who’s honest and fun. Who loves God too.

Can it be anybody, career-wise? Like a carpenter? A blue-collar worker?

Yeah. [Laughs] Well, yeah. I’m not, you know, he has to have six figures; you have to have to have this and that. I’m looking for somebody who’s fun, loving, honest. It doesn’t matter what he does.

God, I hope this doesn’t come out wrong. Has the fact that you’ve dated two men who were outside your culture and “race”, made you more open to dating a black man?

I’ve always been open to dating black men. Oliver’s dad is black. I’m not opposed to it. It’s that the right people have to approach me. I love who loves me; I love who comes to me. I’m accessible to everybody. I’m receptive to everybody. I can’t just go out and look for only one type of man. Life is tough enough. I love who loves me; who approaches me.