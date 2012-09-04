Chuck Norris’ Crackpot Prediction: ‘America Faces 1,000 Years Of Darkness’ If Obama Wins

Chuck Norris and his wife, Gena O’Kelley want the 30-million Evangelical Christians who skipped the voting booth four years ago to awaken from their political slumber and save us from four more years of President Barack Obama as commander-in-chief. What better way to send a tingle (non-sexual, naturally) up the leg of the overtly religious than by invoking one of the community’s favorite pastimes: fear.

Yes, in a new YouTube clip, Norris and O’Kelley offered the following public service announcement, the U.S.A. ”may be lost forever if we don’t change the course our country is taking.”

What has brought on this dire warning?

According to Chuck, “Our great country and freedom are under attack,” because we are on the brink of ”socialism or something much worse.” To further convey the seriousness of his warning, the actor quotes patron saint of the GOP former President Ronald Reagan to argue that Obama ”will sentence (our children) to take the first step in to a thousand years of darkness.”

Watch the foolishness here:

I’m afraid alright, but mainly because Chuck Norris and Gene O’Kelley now make Clint Eastwood’s bit at the Republican National Convention look insightful by comparison. Actually, let’s find that chair and offer Chucky a seat.

Chuck Norris’ not-so-subtle digs at President Obama’s character are not lost on anyone. Neither is the irony of comments like, “Let’s unite for God and country,” and, “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men and women do nothing.”

It’s always Christians of Norris’ ilk who employ the most hellish of tactics to get their distorted points across.

Suffice it to say that if Chuck Norris can imply President Obama is evil, I won’t bother mincing words as to how crazy he is. Indeed, this isn’t the first time Chuck Norris went “Jesus freak” to peddle some political fallacy.

In a column published at the conservative Human Events blog in 2009, Norris insinuated that if a government-run health care plan — ding, ding, ding like Obamacare — had existed in Bethlehem at the time of the birth of Christ, “the shame of Mary’s out-of-wedlock pregnancy would have pushed her in to aborting her child.“

Norris wrote:

Lastly, as we near the eve of another Christmas, I wonder: What would have happened if Mother Mary had been covered by Obamacare? What if that young, poor and uninsured teenage woman had been provided the federal funds (via Obamacare) and facilities (via Planned Parenthood, etc.) to avoid the ridicule, ostracizing, persecution and possible stoning because of her out-of-wedlock pregnancy? Imagine all the great souls who could have been erased from history and the influence of mankind if their parents had been as progressive as Washington’s wise men and women!

Never mind the reality that the very charitable works of Jesus Christ for women like his mother would be slashed substantially under a President Mitt Romney.

Then again, why am I expecting a person who doesn’t seem to understand the Bible all that well to know about budgets, much less what socialism really is?

As nice it is sometimes to see a celebrity use their stardom for something meaningful, this only works if the celebrity in question is informed and medicated, if necessary. I obviously don’t agree with Chuck Norris, his wife, and their shared doomsday scenario for a lengthier stay for President Obama in the White House, but I’m going to do the Christian thing and forgive him.

He knows not of what he speaks…because he doesn’t seem to read a whole bunch.

I’m just going to remember Chuck Norris the right way:

Oh, yeah, Chuck, if you really anticipate a bunch of Evangelical Christians to vote en masse for a Mormon, you might be the one in need of prayer. The prejudices you are stoking among that group works both ways, homeboy.

But you know, God bless and stuff.

Michael Arceneaux is a Houston-bred, Howard-educated writer and blogger. You can read more of his work on his site, The Cynical Ones. Follow him on Twitter: @youngsinick

