Tami Roman Settled Child Support Suit

Tami Roman has finally settled her suit against ex-husband and former NBA star Kenny Anderson over an estimated $800,000 in back child support.

TMZ has the word:

Roman filed a lawsuit in New Jersey way back in 2005 against her ex, retired NBA star Kenny Anderson. Roman claimed he had stopped paying the court-ordered $8,500/month in child support for their two daughters — totaling $800k in missed payments.

Sources close to Tami tell TMZ … the two recently settled the case out of court. We’re told Tami received just south of what she was owed and will be paid incrementally through Kenny’s NBA retirement fund.

We’re told in return, all the warrants issued against Anderson for his unpaid child support were dropped.

Sources close to Tami add that she is happy Kenny is becoming more involved with their two daughters and is ready to move on from this chapter in her life