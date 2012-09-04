Omarosa Devestated By Michael Clarke Duncan Death

With Michael Clarke Duncan suddenly passing away in the hospital while being treated for a recent heart attack, fans are hurt by the loss of the Oscar nominated actor. Duncan’s family is said to be distraught over the sudden loss. Another person deeply affected by Michael Clarke Duncan’s girlfriend and secret fiancee Omarosa Maningault.

According to reports, the couple had been secretly engaged for some time and were planning to wed at the top of 2013. Duncan and Maningault only told close friends and family about the engagement in order to keep some privacy in their relationship. When Michael Clarke Duncan went into cardiac arrest on July 13th, the two were already in the beginning stages of wedding planning.

Omarosa is said to be absolutely crushed by the death of The Green Mile actor. She was the one who found him unresponsive after going into cardiac arrest. Omarosa administered CPR until medical attention could arrive. After Duncan was admitted to the hospital, Omarosa flew in all the best doctors from around the world to make sure he had the best medical attention money could buy. Although she did all of that, she still worried she wasn’t doing enough for him.

R.I.P. Michael Clarke Duncan!

