Tom announced The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Cruise 2013

We think this year’s cruise will be met with a great deal of excitement and add to the TJMS. Your listeners again want to hear about it too. The details include the following:

The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Cruise 2013 highlights:

Snoop Dogg’s Pool Deck Concert with Bootsy Collins’ Rubber Band

Pool Deck Concert with Bootsy Collins’ Rubber Band Tyler Perry’s Beach Party With Earth Wind and Fire

Beach Party With Earth Wind and Fire Jaime Foxx performs at the Fantastic Voyage White Party on the Beach

Here’s the Facts on the PARTY and the PURPOSE*:

-New date, new ship – 8 days, 7 nights

-Sailing date April 7-13, 2014

-2 major beach party concerts

-Sailing out of Miami visiting San Juan, Nassau/Balmoral Island -More time for payment schedules -All pricing is inclusive of taxes, tips and port costs

Full details are at BlackAmericaweb.com.com

If you want to say anything on the air, here is some suggested copy:

The Party Continues: 10

I know you heard on the TJMS that The party and the purpose continues into 2013! Tyler Perry, Earth Wind & Fire, Snoop Dogg, Bootsy Collins, and Jamie Foxx lead the party for the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage. Call 972-980-SAIL today!

Sexiest Voyage: 10

We’re taking grown and sexy to a new level directly from our morning show and Tom Joyner… A white party on the beach Jamie Foxx… And then later in the week the beach party with Tyler Perry And Earth Wind and Fire .Get ready for the 2013 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage…call 972-980-Sail to get booked for our most exclusive cruise yet.

Sexier than Before :10

This will be the year of SEXY as proclaimed by Tom Joyner… leaving from Miami, two island beach parties … A white party on the beach with Jamie Foxx… And then we’ll do our beach party later in the week with Tyler Perry And Earth Wind and Fire. Don’t be gettin’ the sound equipment wet during the water gun fight… all part of the 2013 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage. Call 972.980.SAIL to get booked today.

Snoop Dogg on deck :10

our man Tom Joyner is promising eight days, seven nights… Snoop Dogg’s pool deck party with Bootsy Collins rubber band in the middle the week… And then to beach party concert days… First with Jamie Foxx and then later in the week with Tyler Perry On the Beach with Earth Wind and Fire.

Get ready for the 2013 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage leaving Miami April 7, 2013 Call 972-980-SAIL or go to BlackAmericaWeb.com for the info.

Eight days/7 nights :10

you may have heard that Tom Joyner is extending the Tom Joyner foundation Fantastic Voyage cruise to eight days/7 nights… He Extended the party with Jamie Foxx, Tyler Perry, Earth Wind and Fire, Snoop Dogg, Bootsy Collins and more… … And he’s extending you the tax deduction for supporting students attending the HBCUs… Heextended the invite to the Tom Joynerfoundation Fantastic Voyage Cruise leaving Miami April 7, 2013. Call 972-980-SAIL or go to BlackAmericaWeb.com for the info.

*Itinerary, Performances and Schedule subject to change

