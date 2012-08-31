City Leaders Encourage Residents To Come Uptown During DNC

All of the hype and promises of traffic delays and road closures has many Charlotteans wary of coming uptown during the Democratic National Convention. If local residents stay away, uptown will feel like a ghost town. After all, the convention isn’t bringing that many people to Charlotte!

Charlotte Center City Partners and Charlotte 2012, the DNC host committee, are encouraging resident to come uptown and experience the convention.

“Come experience your city transformed in a way you’ve never seen before,” said Michael Smith, President and CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners. “For this experience, you’re going to need to get here ‘unconventionally’ through transit, walking, carpooling or cycling to take in the incredible programming and one-of-a-kind experiences that are available this week while we host the DNC.”

CCCP and Charlotte in 2012 released their top things to do uptown during the convention:

1) Attend CarolinaFest 2012, featuring Janelle Monae, and celebrate in the heart of convention activities.

2) Experience how the media are covering the convention.

3) See Politicos, Celebrities, and World Leaders walking throughout uptown (use the hashtag #seenatDNC)

4) Visit the American Presidential Experience, off Third and Mint streets, take CATS and receive a discounted admission

