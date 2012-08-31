Spike Lee Says Election 2012 Won’t Be As Hype As 2008

In an interview about his new movie “Red Hook Summer,” which opens in Charlotte today, director Spike Lee talked about the upcoming presidential election. Although some celebrities have shied away from Obama, Lee and his wife raised $1 million for the campaign earlier this year.

“We’re behind him 100 percent,” Lee said.

Lee said this year’s election won’t match the hysteria around the 2008 election

“It’s only going to be one time there’s going to be anticipation of having the first Africian American president in the history of this country. It’s natural that it’s not at the fever pitch that it was before,” Lee said in an interview with Radio One.

Lee said in Obama’s second term the president will be able to have a larger imprint. Lee said Obama must focus on jobs if he wins.

“We gotta get people to work. We gotta get people jobs,” Lee said.

Lee’s new movie, “Red Hook Summer” continues his chronicling of Brooklyn. It’s a coming-of-age story about a teen named Flik, but it also excoriates the hypocrisy of the black church. Lee said he and James McBride, who co-wrote the script, love the black church.

“You can love some thing and still be somewhat critical of it too.”

Spike Lee Talks With Piers Morgan

Also On 105.3 RnB: