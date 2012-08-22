GOP Rep Steve King: I’ve Never Heard Of Girls Getting Pregnant From Statutory Rape, Incest

Photo Credit: TalkingPointsMemo.com

Besides engaging in what is arguably considered a vicious war on women, the GOP is shaping up not to be the brightest box of crayons on the shelf.

In a spectacularly ignorant move, Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), co-signed the extraordinarily idiotic and insensitive statements of Missouri GOP Congressman Todd Akin, who derailed his senate campaign yesterday with his statement that “legitimate” rape victims can’t get pregnant, reports TalkingPoints Memo.com.

“It seems to me first of all, from what I understand from doctors, that’s really rare,” Akin said. “If it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down,” Akin said of a rape victim’s chances of becoming pregnant.

While most people would distance themselves from that sort of rhetoric lacking all common sense and sensitivity, King jumped right in and took it a step further in an interview with KMEG-TV, stating that he had never heard of a girl getting pregnant from incest or statutory rape:

“Well, I just haven’t heard of that being a circumstance that’s been brought to me in any personal way and I’d be open to hearing discussion about that subject matter. Generally speaking it’s this: that there [are] millions of abortions in this country every year. Millions of them are paid for at least in part by taxpayers. I think it’s immoral for us to compel conscientious objecting taxpayers to fund abortion through the federal government, or any other government for that matter. So that’s my stand. And if there are exceptions there, then bring me those exceptions, let’s talk about it. In the meantime it’s wrong for us to compel pro-life people to pay taxes to fund abortion.

King also staunchly defended Akin, claiming that he is a “strong, Christian man with a wonderful family” who is apparently being vilified:

“I think this election should be about: How did Todd Akin vote and what did he vote for and what did he stand for?” King said. “In this case, I’m seeing the same thing, petty, personal attacks substituting for strong policy.”

So, rape is petty now?

Both men have since offered non-apologies for their comments, with King’s spokesperson saying that his comments were taken out of context:

“What he was saying was, he personally does not know a girl who was raped,” Brittany Lesser, a spokesperson for King said. “He never says, ‘I’ve never heard of that.’ There’s a fine line between ‘I’ve never heard of that’ and ‘I don’t know personally anybody who’s been raped. There’s a difference. There is a difference.”

What is that difference?

As TPM reports, “1996 review by the Guttmacher Institute found “at least half of all babies born to minor women are fathered by adult men.”

According to Lesser, though, that’s not “forcible” rape and “that’s a given for anybody who understands pro-life legislation.”

Translation: Adult men luring minor girls into having sex, resulting in pregnancy, is not moral or political cause for an abortion because it isn’t “forcible.”

Welcome to Conservative America, folks — where women are nothing but sexual and maternal property.

