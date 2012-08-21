NEW MUSIC: Brandy “Wildest Dreams”

Brandy has proven herself as a comeback kid before and aims to reignite her career the same way this time around with the forthcoming release of her album Two Eleven. Having struck success with her debut single “Put It Down” featuring Chris Brown Brandy hits us with another hit “Wildest Dreams.”

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think someone could care ’bout me. Not just the way you love me, but you know I’m emotional,” sings Brandy over Sean-Garret original.

