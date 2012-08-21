Gabrielle Union Slams Todd Akin For “Legitimate Rape” Comment [VIDEO]

Gabrielle Union is pissed about a comment made by GOP Senate candidate Todd Akin recently about rape. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Missouri Rep. Todd Akin who opposes abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, sparked a major controversy when he told an interviewer over the weekend that in cases of “legitimate rape,” women won’t get pregnant:
From what I understand from doctors … if it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.”
Now I don’t know what you learned in biology, but a woman’s body is not able to detect when sex is consensual, or illegitimate to reject a man’s sperm!
Gabrielle Union, who is a rape survivor, appeared on MSNBC and shared the following:
