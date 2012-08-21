CLOSE
Fly Ty’s Top Things: What You Didn’t Know

Top things you may didn’t know about me! Post  yours also:

Fave thing to do: Laugh

Fave CD: anything by Jay Z

Fave Tv show: Martin

Fave Sound: Halle Berry moaning in Monsters Ball

Fave place:  Brazil

Fave word: LOVE

Fave thing about Best Friend: She’s a Lesbian

Fave scent: a clean *****

Best gift ever received: My sons / advice

Best gift ever given: paying mom’s mortgage off / my sons

Guilty pleasure: massage *every week*

Fave thing about radio: meeting and influencing people

Least Fave sound: Police Siren

Fave movie: Love Jones/ Baby boy

Fave Book: Bible / the Secret

Job I would hate to do: Hater

Job I would love to do: Actor

Words of wisdom: Have a Vision, then create a plan to accomplish it, and leave the rest up to GOD….the only thing that holds you back is you!

