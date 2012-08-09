Rihanna Picks Up New Endorsement Deal

Nivea dropped their endorsement deal with Rihanna because they didn’t like her partying, drinking, and her constantly exuding sex. Don’t worry about Rih-Rih’s pockets, though. She’s already found another endorsement deal from an outlet that gets her: Her home country of Barbados.

The Jamaican Observer reports:

Barbadian pop singer Rihanna has signed a three-year contract with the Barbados Tourist Authority (BTA) to promote the island.

According to BTA chairman Adrian Elcock, production on the promotional campaign is expected to begin soon and will be launched in September, in time for the winter tourist season. Elcock made the announcement Saturday, during the Crop Over press conference at the Hilton Barbados Hotel.

The BTA chairman said that Rihanna is already in Barbados. She will be interviewed by talk show host Oprah Winfrey about her life in Barbados for Winfrey’s television show, Oprah’s Next Chapter.

“Apart from Rihanna, we will also be working closely with other celebrities like Barbadian artiste Shontelle and R&B group Cover Drive in addition to actors Vanessa Williams and Malik Yoba,” Elcock said.