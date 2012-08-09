Is Mariah Carey Jumping Ship Soon?

Considering she’s got a new album on the way, a high paying gig as a judge on American Idol, and a movie role lined up to boot, it’s kind of hard to hear the words “revive Mariah Carey’s career” without a degree of skepticism.

Then again, your cousins didn’t appreciate the genius of Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel they way I and other lambs did, so perhaps there’s truth to suspicion that Mimi might be making a move soon.

The New York Daily News says Mariah may find her way back to Sony under the direction of L.A. Reid:

MARIAH CAREY could be working with the enemy soon. Sources close to the new “American Idol” judge say that after Carey releases her new album later this year with Universal she’s “more than seriously considering” returning to working with “X-Factor” judge L.A. Reid, who is now at Sony. Reid, formerly CEO of Island Def Jam Music Group, is widely given credit for reviving Carey’s career in 2005. He joined Sony in July 2011 and is now chairman and CEO of its Epic label. The record exec and the singer remain close friends, and one source even says Reid was instrumental in Carey’s joining “Idol.” And another “Idol” judge, Randy Jackson — who also serves as Carey’s manager — wants her to work again with Reid. Jackson thinks “L.A. is the right guy for Mariah,” says the source. A spokeswoman for Carey says “Mariah is still happily under contract with Island Def Jam” and that “she just wrapped the video for ‘Triumphant (Get ’Em),’ the first single from her upcoming album.”

