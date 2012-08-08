Solange Shines As The New Face Of Madewell [VIDEO]

Solange Knowles’ fashion has awakened the fiend in me. From her mixed prints to her vintage-inspired ensembles, Solange’s style reigns supreme. I’m not the only one who’s noticed. Madewell–a clothing store that focuses on head-to-toe unique looks that shine with simple elegance.

Solange is the perfect choice for their company’s “face” for their new Fall line. Each look she donned in the campaign fit her personal style to a “T.” Their slogan is, “Mix Well. Madewell.” Mixing is something Solange can do with her hands tied behind her back and her eyes closed.

Check out the video of the behind-the-scenes of Solange’s shoot with Madewell below!

