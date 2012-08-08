With MTV’s Video Music Awards coming up soon, they’re starting to release commercials for the star-studded awards show. Funnyman Kevin Hart will be hosting this year’s festivities, so naturally they used his gut-busting talents in their first commercial.

Must Read: What’s Drake’s Favorite Vacation Destination?

In this hilarious commercial, Hart attempts to insert himself into the “Kimye” relationship without success. Make sure you’re watching MTV on September 6th! Until then, enjoy the threesome that is “KevYeKim.”

Watch Kevin Hart teach Kim K and Kanye a thing or two about being funny below!

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With Your Fave Black Celebs!

More On Kimye Below:

Listen To This Kimye-Inspired Playlist!

Check Out This Kimye Gallery!

New Power Couple Kevin Hart, Kanye & Kim AKA “KevYeKim” Make Their VMA Debut [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com