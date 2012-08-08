Elle Varner: How “Refill” Changed Her Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

“Only Wanna Give It To You” introduced us to Elle Varner, but “Refill” made us fall in love with her. In addition to being building her fan base with “Refill,” Elle Varner also achieved a top 10 single and became one of the most anticipated artists of the year.

Take a look at Elle Varner performing “Refill” as you’ve never heard it before in this edition of the web series ”Elle In The City,” and see firsthand how life has changed for her since the success of her second single. And be sure to order her outstanding debut album “Perfectly Imperfect” right here.

Posted August 8, 2012

