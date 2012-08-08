Many Uptown Streets To Be Blocked or Restricted During DNC

Courtesy of the U.S. Secret Service

Vowing that Uptown Charlotte would be open during the Democratic National Convention next month, the DNC released details of proposed street closures and restrictions during the convention on Wednesday. More than 25 uptown and surrounding streets will be closed to traffic or have limited access to pedestrians during the week of the convention. The planned road closures are expected to begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 and will vary during the week, according to a document released Wednesday. The closures are mostly near Time Warner Cable Arena, where most convention events will be held, and Bank of America Stadium, where President Obama will accept his party’s nomination.

“Every effort has been made to minimize the impact of these safety measures,” according to a Secret Service news release.

In other DNC news, the national committee created an email list for people interested in finding out information about attending the President’s nomination acceptance speech on Sept. 6. The DNC has also created a mobile app for convention updates.

