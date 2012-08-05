Ohio Landlord Sued Over “Whites Only” Pool Sign

An Ohio landlord is learning the hard way that racism doesn’t pay. Jamie Heinn, placed a “Whites Only” sign at the pool in his apartment complex, and a former tenant, Michael Gunn, has testified before the Ohio Civil Rights Commission because he felt the sign was aimed at his 10 year old daughter.

Gunn said he received an angry text from Heinn over the Memorial Day weekend in 2011, accusing Gunn’s daughter of clouding the water with the products in her hair. The racist landlord then banned Gunn’s daughter from swimming in the pool unless she took a shower and wore a swimming cap, then placed the offensive sign “Public Swimming Pool Whites Only” soon after.

Offended by the sign, Gunn decided to move to protect his daughter. “She shouldn’t have to think about the color of her skin in relation to what people think about her,” he said.

Last September, the commission found Hein guilty of breaking Ohio’s Civil Rights Act. The hearing was held to determine if the landlord will have to pay punitive and compensatory damages. Relocating resulted in Gunn losing time at work, and having to pay higher rent. He also claims to have suffered emotional distress.

