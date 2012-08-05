T-Boz Loses Thousands In Mansion Sale

TLC singer, T-Boz, lost thousands of dollars in the sale of her Georgia mansion! T-Boz almost lost the home in 2008, after she failed to make her mortgage payments on time, reports TMZ.

T-Boz was able to save it from auction and later filed for bankruptcy in 2011.

She paid $1,122,700 for the home in 2001 and recently sold it for $680,000.

T-Boz has had consistent financial woes which may be attributed to medical bills.

