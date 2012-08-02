Congrats To Gabrielle Douglas! The First Black Woman To Win All-Around!

Gabrielle Douglas, a 16-year-old from Virginia Beach,became the first black woman to win the all-around gold medal for women’s gymnastics at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Douglas earned her second Olympic gold medal and became the first African-American Olympics all-around gold medalist by slaying the competition with her, high-flying aerial tricks on the uneven bars, killing it on the balance beam display and a tumbling romp on the floor exercise mat.

