Mariah Carey Debuts “Triumphant” [AUDIO]

What name for a comeback single for Mariah Carey would be a better fit than “Triumphant (Get’Em)”? The uber-appropriate title reintroduces us to a brand new Mariah Carey. She’s a wife, mother and is now the highest paid American Idol judge…ever! 2012 is a triumphant year for the multiple octave songstress.

It’s been three years since her last release–”Memoirs Of An Imperfect Angel” and we’re so glad she’s back! The new single is an uplifting tune to a tight beat. Featuring two of the hottest rappers out–Rick Ross and Meek Mill–was a very smart move.

Carey tweeted this about the single’s message:

The message of #Triumphant is very close to my heart and I know you can relate to it too. LYM! instagr.am/p/Nw6o6gLePX/— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 31, 2012

On a conference call today with the “Touch My Body” singer, she had this to say about working with Rick Ross:

“Obviously Ross is a star and everybody loves him. I’m a fan of his music. I really, really wanted to work with him. I love the tone of his voice. I think the contrast of his voice and mine would be something special. I always like to do collaborations that people might think are different.”

On working with Meek Mill:

“Meek adds an excitement, a newness to the record that is pretty rare right now.”

On the current state of R&B:

“It would be incredible if we can bring back the days where R&B songs didn’t have to cross over. It makes me sad that there are so many talented R&B artists that don’t get the chance that they should.”

On her upcoming album:

“I’m collaborating with a lot of my favorite people but the main thing is [that] I’m not trying to follow any particular trend. I want it to be well received. I want to stay true to myself and the music that I love and make the fans happy.”

Listen To “Triumphant (Get ‘Em)” By Mariah Carey Featuring Meek Mill & Rick Ross Below!

