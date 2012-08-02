A very engaged Lebron James caused quite the controversy after asking Olympic swimmer, Lauren Perdue, out on a date! Perdue denied James. “Lebron James just invited me to dinner… Um wuuuutttt?!?” she tweeted.

MUST READ: 2012 Olympic Dream Team Unveiled!

She posted a photo of herself and Lebron to Instagram with the caption: ‘Oh heyy Lebron’! . [Girl..you know his fiancee was back at the room right?? What are you doing?].

After making Lebron seem like a thirsty cheater, she clarified, during an interview with the Charlotte Observer: “He was kind of joking but he was basically like, ‘Would you like to come eat with me at the dining hall?’ And I said, ‘Um, I’m sorry, I have a curfew. So I turned that one down.”

Lebrons fiancee, Savannah Brinson, is in London with him during the games.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE HOT STORIES ON THEURBANDAILY:

Lebron James Causes Stir After Asking Olympic Swimmer To Dinner! was originally published on theurbandaily.com