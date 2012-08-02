Floyd Mayweather Jr. To Be Released From Jail This Weekend

Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. is getting out of jail a little earlier than he thought he would. The welter weight boxer was sentenced to three months in jail for domestic battery. However, due to good behavior the founding member of The Money Team is coming home a month early.

Mayweather was originally arrested for getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend Josie Harris back in September of 2010. The couple’s fight happened as their two children watched. Pretty Boy Floyd surrendered himself to the Clark County Jail on June 1st of 2012 after he plead guilty to the battery charge. Mayweather plead guilty to the domestic battery charge because he was initially charged with felony battery and was facing up to 34 years in prison. Mayweather made a deal with prosecutors in order for the case not to go to trial.

If you remember, Floyd Mayweather’s attorneys tried to get his sentence transferred to house arrest, claiming he was being malnourished and wasn’t able to train for boxing matches the way he would normally. They also claimed Mayweather’s jail conditions would cause him to lose money. The judge flat out denied any and all motions Mayweather’s legal team cooked up and told them Mayweather would serve his time in jail. Who knew good behavior had that much influence in jail?

