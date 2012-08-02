“L&HHATL” Reunion Rumors: K. Michelle & Rasheeda Fight, Scrappy Proposes

The cast of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” sat down for a traditional reunion show, this week and according to reports, there was so much fighting, shooting had to be stopped several times.

K. Michelle allegedly knocked out Rasheeda after the ATL rapper defended her friend Toya Wright against Michelle’s rants.

Lil Scrappy allegedly proposed to Erica Dixon and apologized to Shay “Buckee” Johnson for using and leading her on. Erica and Shay eventually came to blows.

