Nailed It: 12 Gold Medal Worthy Nails At The Olympics [PHOTOS]

Olympic winner Flo-Jo was known for her record speed in women’s track and field, as well as her over the top nail art. From swimmers to basketball players, fencers and kayakers, nail art is everywhere at the Olympic games, with athletes reppin’ their countries sporting patriotic and colorful manicures.

Venus Williams – Repping for the U.S.

Naomi Folkard in action during the Women’s Team Archery Eliminations match between Great Britain and Russia on Day 2 of the London 2012 Olympics

Angelique Kerber flashes nail art while fixing her hair during a break in play against Timea Babos of Hungary during the second round of Women’s Singles Tennis on Day 4 of the London 2012 Olympic Games

Caroline Queen shows off her nail art while paddling during a training session for the women’s K-1 kayak slalom

Women’s Volleyball player show off nail art while handling the ball during match between Brazil and Germany on Day 4 at Horse Guards Parade on July 31, 2012 in London, England.

Susie Scanlan matches her nails with her mask

Gold medal winner Missy Franklin shows off her red, white and blue nails as she adjusts her nose clip in the women’s 100m Backstroke Heats at the Aquatics Center

Mexico’s Luz Mercedes Acosta Valdez weightlifter painted her nails with both her national flag and the Union Jack.

French basketball player Emmeline Ndongue, painted her nails the color of the Tricouleur (France’s flag).

Alena Amialiusik with national nail colors at the Women’s Road Cycling Race.

U.S. volleyball player Destinee Hooker displays some elaborate nail decoration as she rests her hand on her hips during a timeout in a women’s preliminary volleyball match against Brazil

Rebecca Adlington of Great Britain displays her bronze medal and patriotic mani

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor Posted August 2, 2012

