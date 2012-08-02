K. Michelle Denies Dating Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte

K. Michelle is putting the brakes on the rumor that she is dating Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte. Rumors began flying after the 26-year old VH1 reality star tweeted her support to Ryan before his first swim.

The “Love & Hip Hop” star shut the rumors down yesterday when she tweeted:

This is so out the blue and old news. I am single. I have friends and I support their endeavors! #carryon— K.Michelle (@kmichelle) August 01, 2012

K. Michelle’s rep also released a statement:

“K. Michelle and Ryan Lochte are just great friends who support one another. Ryan and K. Michelle have known one another for some time, and their relationship is nothing more but wonderful and supporting friends in each other’s career.”

