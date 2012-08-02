The “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” reunion was filmed this week and scandalous rumors have come out the event. According to a source of MTO, K. Michelle allegedly knocked out ATL rapper Rasheeda.

K. Michelle was allegedly ranting about Toya Wright and Memphitz when Rasheeda chimed in to defend her friend.

Things allegedly got physical:

Rasheeda was “repeatedly punched” in the face while on the ground. And eventually “lost consciousness” before security was able to break it up. Paramedics were called and taping was delayed until Rasheeda regained full consciousness and was medically cleared to return on camera.

RUMOR: K. Michelle Knocks Out Rasheeda At “L&HHATL” Reunion! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com