EXCLUSIVE* Lil Scrappy Proposes To Erica Dixon At “L&HHATL” Reunion

Lil Scrappy has finally done right by his baby’s mother, Erica Dixon! According to a reliable source, Lil Scrappy proposed to Erica during the taping of the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” reunion this week and she said “Yes.”

Shay “Buckee” Johnson, who Scrappy was dating behind Erica’s back through the season, was also in attendance. Scrappy allegedly apologized to the “Flavor Of Love” contestant for leading her on and using her.

Shay didn’t take kindly to his apology which led to a physical altercation between her and Erica! Our insider also says there was so much fighting between the cast-mates that taping had to be interrupted!

At a recent private press screening in New York City, Scrappy admitted to loving Erica and gushed over the ATL beauty!

CONGRATS!

