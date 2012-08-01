Keyshia Cole’s sister is giving book writing another go.

Yes, Neffeteria Pugh, plans to publish The Price I Paid, which will reportedly be a personal narrative focused on her inspirations, struggles and triumphs. Neffe secured her book contract via Talk Dat Ish Books, owned and operated by author Tiona Smalls of What Chilli Wants fame.

Singersroom quotes the former television personality saying:

“This book is based on a journal I have written when I was going through my hardships. I talk about moving from hotel to hotel and trying to keep my life together while being a mother.”

Meanwhile, don’t expect to see Neffe on Keyshia Cole’s forthcoming reality show Family First. Keyshia answered fan questions about the BET series and revealed that Neffe won’t be appearing because they don’t get along. When asked if they were at least cordial for the sake of their children, Keyshia answered, “Unfortunately not.”

Neffe Penning New Book, Skipping Keyshia Cole’s New Reality Show was originally published on theurbandaily.com

