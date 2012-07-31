World War II Vet Attacked, But Witnesses Help Catch The Muggers!

What does a World War II vet get after serving his country? Smashed glasses, broken dentures and a stolen wallet, that’s what. And this was in addition to getting his hearing aid knocked out.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 87-year-old Porter B. Cross was mugged by three thugs after purchasing lottery tickets at a corner store near his Chicago home on Monday afternoon.

But the good news is that two deliver men who witnessed the attack followed the muggers and helped police track them down. The three suspects–ages 15,17 and 20–were cuffed not too far from where Porter was beaten. They hurt the elderly man pretty badly, too. Cross suffered a bruised left eye and a laceration under his right eye. Though he was able to hold on to those lottery tickets he walked to the store to buy.

His daughter says purchasing lotto tickets is a ritual of his.

Want to Keep Up With NewsOne.com? LIKE Us On Facebook!

“It’s the one day of the week he goes out and gets his exercise,” said Steward-Jones, who lives with her father.

Here is more on what the daughter and father had to say about the attack:

Steward-Jones said her father served in World War II. “He was a seaman,” she said. After the war, he worked for 36 years for the U.S. Postal Service before retiring. They moved to the West Englewood neighborhood about two years ago. “We thought this neighborhood would be good for a single person but apparently it’s not,” she said. Steward-Jones said the robbery has also left her father “disappointed.” “He said: ‘I’m just so disappointed. I’ve served this country and I’ve done all the right things. I’ve lived my life like I was supposed to and this younger generation is just something else. … They’re just losing their mind.’ “

Rashon Williams, 20, was charged with robbery of a senior citizen and Michael Protho, 17, was charged with robbery of a senior citizen and reckless conduct. The 15-year-old, who was also charged with robbery of a senior citizen, will be handled by juvenile authorities.

Watch the news report on the mugging below and go to the Chicago Tribune for the full story.

World War II Vet Attacked, But Witnesses Help Catch The Muggers! was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: