True Blood’s Nelsan Ellis To Play Martin Luther King In ‘The Butler’

Looks like Lafayette from True Blood can stop working at Sam’s Bar in Bon Temps for a while. The actor known for playing Lafayette, Nelsan Ellis, was just cast in Lee Daniels film The Butler.

The Butler is a movie that centers around one butler who lived in the White House for 30 years and served eight presidents. Ellis will portray Martin Luther King Jr. in the upcoming project. The Civil Rights leader went to the White House in 1958 and met with President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968. Martin Luther king also kept up a correspondence with President Kennedy up until Kennedy was assassination. Considering Martin Luther King has been to the White House on more than one occasion, it has yet to be revealed what time in history will be apart of the Butler.

With Lee Daniels as the director, The Butler may be in contention for some awards. Lee directed Halle Berry in her Oscar winning role in Monster’s Ball. Daniels also helmed Precious which nabbed then newcomer Gabourey Sidibe an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

