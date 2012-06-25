0 reads Leave a comment
“When A Man Lies” is one of the songs featured on R. Kelly‘s new album “Write Me Back,” and it looks like he may have violated the man code by giving up the real reason why men lie in relationships! Watch R. Kelly in this exclusive video as he explains ”When A Man Lies.”
Did R. Kelly Violate The Man Code? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com
