CLOSE
exclusive
Home

Did R. Kelly Violate The Man Code? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

When A Man Lies” is one of the songs featured on R. Kelly‘s new album “Write Me Back,” and it looks like he may have violated the man code by giving up the real reason why men lie in relationships! Watch R. Kelly in this exclusive video as he explains ”When A Man Lies.”

RELATED: Fantasia Returns To Twitter With An Apology For R. Kelly

RELATED: R. Kelly Bringing 32 New Chapters Of “Trapped In The Closet”

RELATED: R. Kelly & Cee Lo Added To “Sparkle” Remake

Did R. Kelly Violate The Man Code? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

man code , r kelly , When A Man Lies

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
Total Switch: Damson Idris Goes From L.A. Dealer…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close