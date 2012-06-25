“When A Man Lies” is one of the songs featured on R. Kelly‘s new album “Write Me Back,” and it looks like he may have violated the man code by giving up the real reason why men lie in relationships! Watch R. Kelly in this exclusive video as he explains ”When A Man Lies.”

RELATED: Fantasia Returns To Twitter With An Apology For R. Kelly

RELATED: R. Kelly Bringing 32 New Chapters Of “Trapped In The Closet”

RELATED: R. Kelly & Cee Lo Added To “Sparkle” Remake

Did R. Kelly Violate The Man Code? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

The Russ Parr Morning Show Posted June 25, 2012

Also On 105.3 RnB: