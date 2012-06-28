If you liked R. Kelly‘s outstanding 2012 performance on the Soul Train Awards, you will love “Party Jumpin’” from his new album “Write Me Back.” R. Kelly admits that this song was influenced by that memorable performance, and you can watch R. Kelly give more insight into “Party Jumpin’” in the video below.

Click here to purchase R. Kelly’s latest album “Write Me Back!”

RELATED: R. Kelly On The 2010 Soul Train Awards [VIDEO]

RELATED: R. Kelly: If Barry White & Teddy Pendergrass Were Alive… [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Did R. Kelly Violate The Man Code? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

R. Kelly Draws Inspiration From His Amazing Soul Train Awards Performance [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

The Russ Parr Morning Show Posted June 28, 2012

Also On 105.3 RnB: