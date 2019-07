R. Kelly‘s “Feelin’ Single” is his latest hit, and in it, Kells sheds light on the pros and cons of being single. Take a listen to what R. Kelly had to say about going solo in this video, and check out his new album “Write Me Back,” which is available now.

Posted June 28, 2012

