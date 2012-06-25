Beautiful At Work: Where Style & The Office Collide [PHOTOS]

Working a 9-5 makes it difficult at times to put together stylishly stunning outfits. However, while walking these halls, we’ve spotted quite a few office workers that allow their personal style to shine through while keeping it professional.

So, we’ve put together “Beautiful At Work,” a monthly gallery of the fashionable folks around the office that’s sure to give you ideas on how to dress stylish while at work.

Check Out June’s Gallery For Beautiful At Work Below:

