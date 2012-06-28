Black Owned: Hassadity Hair Specializes In Peruvian, Malaysian & Brazilian Virgin Hair

Jae Rosay of HassadityHair.com, is a young black women with a plethora of accolades, including: a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, her own virgin hair business and experience on the management side of fashion.

Jae has been working with virgin hair for close to 10 years and decided to start her own company during a routine hair weave search.

In 2012, Jae took her love for tresses from just a passion to her own online shop!

The fabulous entrepreneur is a virgin hair specialist and offers quality Brazilian, Malaysian and Peruvian hair at affordable prices through her website HassadityHair.com.

Her business is freshly launched, but her clientele grows with each day! We caught up with the businesswoman to pick her brain about weaves, black business and everything in-between!

When did you first start working with weave hair?

I’ve been wearing and working with hair extensions for about 12 years now. I can say that I am a natural-born hair stylist [laughs]. From the age of 8 years old, I was corn row braiding my own hair into different styles and patterns. I started installing my own hair extensions at 14 years old. From there I branched out and offered my services to friends and family and been working with weave ever since!

How did starting your own company come about?

Well, in 2007 I graduated with my Bachelor’s degree in Marketing. From there, I wanted to continue my education with goals of obtaining a Master’s Degree in Fashion merchandising or something of that nature. Money talks, so instead I decided to get my feet wet in the corporate world. I worked as a buyer, Advertising Consultant and Quality Assurance Manager all in the Fashion field. I love clothes and Fashion, don’t get me wrong but I just felt like something was missing. While doing some research, trying to find quality virgin hair extensions for myself, it hit me: ‘Start your own company!’ So I did more research, found quality virgin hair extensions and here we are!

How hard as a black woman is it to start your own business in hair weaving?

Believe it or not, it wasn’t as hard as I anticipated it to be. I always say the thought of doing something is more scary or frightening than to actually get up and do it! I had an idea that I knew had potential to do well. I believe in my products and I work very hard at what I do. Social networks have become my best friend in terms of advertising. Youtube was my very first source of advertising. I post videos giving viewers updates on my hair, Styling tips, recommended products to use on their natural hair and virgin hair and general information on my company. I post updates on Twitter, Facebook and the most successful outlet for my company has been Instagram

How long have you been working with virgin hair?

I’ve been working with Virgin hair for about 9 years now. I was introduced to it while I was in college. Since then, I never looked back! Virgin hair is very versatile and comes in a varieties of patterns and textures. It last a very longtime with good care and is worth every penny. It is truly unmatched!

What is virgin hair?

Virgin Hair is the best hair on the market! It is hair that is completely unprocessed and intact. To qualify as virgin hair, it must meet rigorous standards including not been permed, colored, bleached or chemically processed in any way. This also means it comes from a single donor and all the cuticles are intact, running in the same direction.

How should one go about purchasing virgin hair?

First, do your research. Narrow down your options because there are a lot of different textures and patterns available and you want to be sure that you are making the best investment for your hair needs. Then, go directly to www.HassadityHair.com and make your purchase! We offer a variety of textures and patterns at the most affordable prices.

Brazilian Wavy

How long does your virgin hair last?

With good care my virgin hair can last 6-12 months or even longer. Virgin hair requires proper maintenance to establish its longevity. You should treat it like your own hair. Use quality hair products and avoid heat if possible. Be good to your Virgin hair and your virgin hair will be good to you!

Where does it come from?

We offer Virgin Peruvian, Malaysian and Brazilian hair textures. All of our hair textures are 100% collected from their country of Origin.

Do you wear your product?

Absolutely! I wear ALL of my hair products to assure the quality and to give proper advice to my clients.

Products available on the Hassadityhair.com?

I currently offer Virgin Brazilian hair in the following Patterns: Body Wave, Straight, Deep Wave/Curl and Loose Curl. Virgin Malaysian Hair: Soft Curl & Body Wave and Virgin Peruvian Hair in Body Wave and Straight. More textures and patterns will be added in the near future! I offer Ombre coloring, full color/dye services and wig making services! I’ve also recently added very unique head pieces to the site. More accessories are to come as well. I’m also launching an online boutique. Hassadity hair, LLC will soon be your one stop shop for not just quality virgin hair but for all of your beautification needs!

Virgin Peruvian Body Wave

Why the name Hassadityhair?

Because we are better than the rest, duh! Lol no, all jokes aside, I wanted a name that at first glance my customers would know that this is not your average hair company. We offer top grade, quality virgin hair extensions at unbeatable prices!

Now this is a tough one. It would be a toss-up between Virgin Peruvian Body Wave and Virgin Brazilian Straight hair. The two are very different in terms of texture and style but I love them both! The Peruvian body wave is so soft and silky. It has a beautiful wave/curl pattern in its natural state and can also be straightened, bone straight and will revert back to its natural state when washed. The Brazilian Straight hair is also my favorite because of its versatility and its low maintenance. Its silky smooth and its light weight texture is truly a dream to wear. And not to mention, this hair holds curls like no other!

Find more information on Hassadity Hair, here:

www.HassadityHair.com

www.Facebook.com/HassadityHair

Twitter @HassadityHair

Instagram @Hassadity_Hair

Email info@HassadityHair.com

Stay Tuned For A Video Review Of The Product!

