Want to incorporate some red, white and blue into your wardrobe this 4th of July? You don’t need to drape your body in a flag, try mixing different shades of red, white and blue and shine like the star that you are at your backyard BBQ! From shorts, shoes, bags to bathing suits, we’ve rounded up all the wardrobe essentials you’ll need to set off your own fireworks!

Set Off Your Own Fireworks With These 4th Of July Inspired-Outfits [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com