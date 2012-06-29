CLOSE
All You Need To Know About Angela Simmons’ Bikini Line [VIDEO]

Angela Simmons is proving herself to be more than just a privileged offspring of a legendary rapper turned preacher. Rev Run’s ambitious daughter not only creates sweet kicks, she’s got her hands in hair too!

We’re in love with Angela’s Indique line! She picked a flirty and fun name–”Bikini–” which automatically makes you think of fun in the sun and carefree wavy beach hair and that’s exactly what Angela’s “Bikini” line offers!

Watch This Video Of Angela Simmons Talking About Her “Bikini” Line, Pastry, Her Personal Style & Beauty Tips!

