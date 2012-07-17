What Swimsuits To Wear This Summer

An invitation to a pool party or a day at the beach is a call to action ladies–a call to make a lasting impression with your sexy swim gear! Swimwear designs this season have taken a bite out of the neon colors, tribal prints and embellishments trends…a little something for everyone to choose from.

A bold color always does a body good and Mara Hoffman’s Beaded Plunge-Front Swimsuit ($255, net-a-porter.com) with bead-embellished straps is my first pick.

Pick #2 is biKa Style #RC-1 ($180, bikabazaar.com) from the Spring/Summer Rajputani Collection – a collection inspired by the vibrant culture of the desert state of Rajasthan, India where bold color, opulent fabrics and royal embellishments reign supreme. This collection echoes the style of the Rajputani woman: brazen, elegant and glamorous for the contemporary stylish woman. Women with fuller bustlines are the ideal body shapes for these v-neckline suits because this silhouette elongates figures and minimizes cleavage exposure & fullness of breasts.

