Mitt Romney’s Reception At NAACP Convention “Was Expected”

Mitt Romney was booed Wednesday at the NAACP conference for promising to repeal the president’s signature health care reform law, bringing him to an awkward halt in the middle of an otherwise civilly-received pitch for black voters.

It was an awkward moment that forced him to go off script, after giving a somewhat pained smile as the booing continued.

“I’m going to eliminate every non-essential, expensive program I can find, that includes Obamacare, and I’m going to work to reform and save –” Romney said before being interrupted for about 15 seconds.

Romney later quipped that he expected to be booed.

You can watch the speech below.

Also On 105.3 RnB: