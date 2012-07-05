George Zimmerman Could Walk Free Again [BREAKING NEWS]

0 reads Leave a comment
Moments ago, a judge in Seminole County granted George Zimmerman a new bond.
The new bond is for $1 million, which will require Zimmerman to pay $100,000 to walk out of jail as early as today.
Zimmerman has collected over $300,000 in public donations.
We will keep you updated as this story develops.
