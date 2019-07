This weekend one of the hottest events of the summer will take place in the city of New Orleans, the Essence Music Festival. Producer and On Air Host, Star Connor spoke with one of the top performers in this years line up, Charlie Wilson also known as “Uncle Charlie”. Listen now to his plans on this weekends upcoming event, and as he shares personal testimony about his battle with Prostate Cancer.

