Andy Griffith, known to most for his role as Sheriff Andy Taylor on the Andy Griffith Show, died in Dare County (NC) at age 86.

He made us all proud to be from North Carolina, especially since back in the day Charlotte felt a lot like Mayberry, the fictional town where Sheriff Andy lived and worked.

I loved the Andy Griffith Show!

Andy, you will be missed greatly!

Also On 105.3 RnB: