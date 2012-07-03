Keyshia Cole is back with a new reality show!

After the success of her former show Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, the network has decided to bring her back for a new show titled Keyshia Cole: Family First.

Family First will follow the R&B star on her journey of being a mother and wife while still attempting to maintain her music career. “Keyshia Cole’s evolution from a promising R&B star to a multi-platinum selling artist was captured for three seasons by BET on her top-rated reality series The Way It Is. Viewers will once again join her on an emotional journey as she steps into a new chapter of her life. The new series gives a candid look at the R&B songstress at her most vulnerable, as a wife to NBA star Daniel Gibson, mother to her two-year-old son D.J., daughter, sister, musician and businesswoman. We’ve witnessed so many incredible and compelling moments in Keyshia’s life, especially her tumultuous relationship with her mom and sister, Frankie and Neffe. Now Keyshia has found herself on the path to becoming the woman she was destined to be! Congradulations to Daniel and Keyshia!!! on their new show

