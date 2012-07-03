R.Kelly Says Movie “The Notebook” Influenced Him To Divorce His Wife [POLL]

R. Kelly is blaming Ryan Gosling for ruining his marriage, because of his performance in “The Notebook.”

Kelly says the movie inspired him to leave his wife!

Kelly just revealed some incredibly personal secrets in his new book, “Soulacoaster,” including an explanation about why he decided to divorce his former back up dancer Andrea Kelly back in 2009.

Kelly claims after watching the movie, he realized his own 12-year marriage couldn’t stand up to the romance featured in the flick. Here’s the explanation in R. Kelly’s own words:

As the film credits started to roll, I couldn’t move. I burst into tears. People walking past me patted me on the back, trying to console me. ‘The Notebook’ was beautiful, and I was crying because its hero and heroine had died together. But I was also crying because I remembered a Valentine’s Day — when a helicopter dropped a rainfall of roses — that had come and gone … My marriage had died. And there was nothing I could do to bring it back.

Wow…I guess it’s better to face the truth than to stay in a miserable marriage!

What do you think? Should you stick it out or run for the hills when you realize there is no love left in your marriage?

