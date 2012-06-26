CLOSE
President Obama Eats At The Varsity In Atlanta (Photos)

President Obama greets customers at the Varsity (By Jewel Samad / Getty Images)

Courtesy of Majic Atl

President Barack Obama is stopped by Atlanta’s iconic restaurant, the Varsity, to grab a hot dog. The president is in town for a fundraiser at the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel. He may also visit the Atlanta film set of “42,” a biopic on Jackie Robinson that is wrapping up filming this week.

President Barack Obama is in town today and stopped by Atlanta's iconic restaurant, the Varsity, to grab a hot dog.

The president is in Atlanta for a fundraiser at the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel. He may also visit the Atlanta film set of "42", a biopic on Jackie Robinson that is wrapping up filming this week.

Atlanta , campaign 2012 , President Obama , the varsirty

