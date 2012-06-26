President Obama Eats At The Varsity In Atlanta (Photos)

1 reads Leave a comment
President Obama greets customers at the Varsity (By Jewel Samad / Getty Images)
Courtesy of Majic Atl
President Barack Obama is stopped by Atlanta’s iconic restaurant, the Varsity, to grab a hot dog. The president is in town for a fundraiser at the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel. He may also visit the Atlanta film set of “42,” a biopic on Jackie Robinson that is wrapping up filming this week.
President Barack Obama is in town today and stopped by Atlanta’s iconic restaurant, the Varsity, to grab a hot dog.
The president is in Atlanta for a fundraiser at the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel. He may also visit the Atlanta film set of “42”, a biopic on Jackie Robinson that is wrapping up filming this week.
comments – add yours